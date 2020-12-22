Glens Falls house fire still under investigation

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Sunday night house fire on Fulton Street remained under investigation Tuesday, after heavily damaging a two-family residence.

Glens Falls Fire Chief James Schrammel said responders spent around six hours in total at the house at 9 Fulton St., knocking the blaze down in the first hour. Residents of both floors of the home had already evacuated by the time firefighters arrived, around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night.

The extensive damage to the two-story building came just days after over 30 inches of snow fell in the city last week. Schrammel said that snowfall did create an obstacle.

“The only thing that was a concern was that the hydrant that we had to utilize was actually plowed in,” Schrammel said. “So we had to dig that out.”

Hydrant-digging has been an ongoing process in the city, with many side streets such as Fulton not yet addressed.

Otherwise, the weather wasn’t a problem for the firefighters on the scene.

“Any other possible weather issue that could have been a problem was not an issue,” Schrammel said.

Schrammel said neighboring houses weren’t impacted by the blaze.

In addition to Glens Falls Fire Department, responders from South Queensbury Fire Department and Bay Ridge EMS were also on the scene.