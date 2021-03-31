Glens Falls Hospital warns patients of phone scam

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Glens Falls Hospital has been informed that patients are receiving calls from people claiming to be reaching out on behalf of their doctor. The callers are asking for private Medicare information and other financial information.

The Hospital wants to notify their patients that this is a scam. Additionally, if you are suspicious of a caller who says they are from Glens Falls Hospital, or from your physician’s office, ask them for a telephone number where you can call them back. Then, call your physician’s office directly.