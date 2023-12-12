GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In response to an increase in COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses, everyone visiting the Glens Falls Hospital and off-site locations will be required to wear a mask effective Wednesday, December 13. All staff and patients will abide by the mandate.

The mandate does not impact visiting hours or visitation requirements. Visitors are strongly encouraged to avoid eating or drinking while visiting.

Individuals in need of an outpatient visit or testing with signs of respiratory illness or exposure are asked to notify the hospital upon arrival. The temporary requirement will be reevaluated in early January.