GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Glens Falls announced that the Fire & Ice event on February 24 is canceled. Organizers made the decision citing warm temperatures and upcoming precipitation.

“Like last year, Mother Nature threw us some curveballs again this year,” states Ward 3 Councilwoman Diana Palmer, who helps manage the event. “We’re hopeful that Mother Nature will bring one decent surge of cold air into the region so we can hold the event one night next month.”

“The ice is melting fast by the sides,” says Tom Girard, Superintendent of the City’s Department of Public Works. “The forecast of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow is not going to help us.”