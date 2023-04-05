GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Granville principal Paul Morcone announced he will be stepping away from the Granville school district and has accepted a principal position in the Glens Falls city school district. Morcone will be the new principal of Big Cross Street Elementary School.

Morcone expresses his gratitude towards the students, staff, and community of the Granville Central school district in a farewell letter on April 4. He also explains that he has been working with the district to create a transition plan to ensure continuity for students, staff, and families. Morcone’s last day at Mary J. Tanner primary school will be May 12.

Morcone states, “It is an honor to become part of Glens Falls Nation,” “It’s exciting to be able to partner with the families, faculty, staff, and community of Big Cross Elementary. I look forward to collaborating with various stakeholders to ensure that safety, academics, and student needs are met and carried out with intentionality and focus. My family and I are embracing this opportunity and excited for this journey.”

Glens Falls school district explains Morcone’s first priorities will be to work with Big Cross faculty members to make an impact in their instructional programs. He believes leadership takes patience, planning, collaboration, and interpersonal skills to maintain a structured, yet nurturing environment for students.