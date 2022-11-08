GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — FORE! According to a new report from Golf Magazine, the Glens Falls Country Club ranks within the top 100 golf courses in America. The course sits at 83, moving up three places from last year’s ranking.

The course, which resides in Queensbury, also ranks within the top 15 in New York State, also according to Golf Magazine. The Glens Falls Country Club is a private, member-owned country club with over 400 members, according to its website.

The Country Club itself was established in 1912, and has a private lake and certification as an Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary, also according to their website. The country club also offers pickleball, tennis, junior programs, and also has its own beach.