Glens Falls contractor charged with grand larceny

Warren County

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Generic cuffs handcuffs arrest_.PNG

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Glens Falls man has been arrested and charged with grand larceny in the third degree. New York State Police said Kevin Rafferty, 32, was arrested on November 2.

Police said they received a complaint from a Queensbury resident, saying they had contracted Rafferty to install a new furnace in September 2019. The resident gave Rafferty a down payment of $6,444. Rafferty is accused of depositing the down payment and never returning to deliver or install the furnace.

Rafferty turned himself in and he was issued an appearance ticket for Queensbury Town Court on November 15.

