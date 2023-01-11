GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Glens Falls City School District announced on its Facebook Page Tuesday that Officer Peter Casertino would join the district as a School Resource Officer. He will work alongside Glens Falls Police Department’s SRO John Norton “to provide additional support for safety and community-building,” the district stated.

“As a Warren County Sheriff’s Office Deputy, he will have a desk at the Middle School,” the online statement continued.

Officer Casertino is a familiar face to many in the Glens Falls school system. He has coached in the city’s police athletic league, is a former school board member, and is a dad to several recent Glens Falls High School graduates.

“Be sure to say hello when you see him around school,” concluded the district in its Facebook post.