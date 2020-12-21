Glens Falls city offices closed to public beginning Dec. 21

Warren County

by: Chelsea Siegal

Posted: / Updated:

The Glens Falls Police Station and City Hall nestle into over 2 feet of snow.

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Beginning Monday, Dec. 21, in an effort to fight the spread of COVID-19, all City of Glens Falls offices will be closed to the public until further notice. All city offices will still be staffed Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and accessible via telephone, email or through the City of Glens Falls website.

Phone numbers for city departments are as follows:

  • Mayor’s Office: 518-761-3805
  • Controller’s Office: 518-761-3828
  • City Clerk’s Office: 518-761-3800
  • Assessor’s Office 518-761-3807
  • Police and Fire Departments: 911 for emergency calls
  • Department of Public Works: 518-761-3834
  • Waste & Sewer Departments: 24-hour emergency Number 518-761-3857. Non-emergency calls: 518-761-3850
  • Buildings and Codes: 518-761-3810

Those wishing to pay tax or Water & Sewer bills may do so by mailing them to City Hall, Attn: Controller’s Office, 42 Ridge Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or by placing them in the drop box adjacent to the front door of City Hall or online via the City of Glens Falls website.

The Zoning Board of Appeals meeting scheduled for Monday, Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m. and the Common Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m. will still be held. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, these meetings are being live streamed and posted on the City of Glens Falls YouTube channel.

The meetings are held with social distancing. The public is asked not to attend unless you are listed on the agenda. Anyone planning to attend these meetings must have their temperature taken and answer basic questions on COVID-19 before being allowed to attend a meeting.

