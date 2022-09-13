GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The World Awareness Children’s Museum (WACM) in Glens Falls will be having its popular fall fundraiser, Night at the Speakeasy, at the Park Theater in Glens Falls on Friday, October 14 at 6:30 p.m. WACM will also return to the Adirondack Balloon Festival from September 22 to 25, and will host a Paint & Sip event as a precursor to the festival as well.

During the fundraiser, guests can expect live music from Hot Club of Saratoga, as well as a silent auction with a variety of goods to bid on. Eventgoers can also expect to see art on display from the museum’s collection, as well as a full cash bar offering signature cocktails. Hors d’oeuvres and dessert will be served.

Guests are encouraged to dress to impress, replicating a 1920’s themed style. A prize will be awarded to the person with the best-themed outfit. Early bird tickets are on sale on their website and range from $70 to $80. Prices will increase on October 1.

WACM also will have a variety of onsite events that are family-friendly, including their paint & sip Hot Air Balloon program on Sunday, September 18 at 1 p.m. This event will be led by artist Patrice Jarvis-Weber, and guests can paint their own hot air balloons in recognition of the upcoming Hot Air Balloon Festival, also taking place in Glens Falls.

As for the Adirondack Balloon Festival, WACM is looking for volunteers to help run their bounce houses at Crandall Park and Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport. Those interested in helping can call (518) 793-2773 or visit the United Way website to see the schedule of open opportunities.