GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Spring open pick-up for City residents’ yard debris will begin on Monday, April 10, and end on May 26. The services will not be available for major cleaning operations or commercial establishments.
“Please do not mix topsoil, sod, trash, or heavy materials in with the leaves and other yard trimmings,” states Tom Girard, Superintendent of the City’s DPW. “All residents will need to make sure all brush is separate and piled in one direction. Please be aware that all grass clippings must be bagged.”
The weekly schedule is:
Ward 3 – Tuesday
Ward 2 – Wednesday
Wards 4&5 – Thursday
Ward 1 – Friday
For more information, contact communicationsdirector@cityofglensfalls.com or tdrawbridge@cityofglensfalls.com.