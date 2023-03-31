Chores like planting grass seed, trimming weeds, mowing grass, and whisking away clippings will make the most of your green living space.

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Spring open pick-up for City residents’ yard debris will begin on Monday, April 10, and end on May 26. The services will not be available for major cleaning operations or commercial establishments.

“Please do not mix topsoil, sod, trash, or heavy materials in with the leaves and other yard trimmings,” states Tom Girard, Superintendent of the City’s DPW. “All residents will need to make sure all brush is separate and piled in one direction. Please be aware that all grass clippings must be bagged.”

The weekly schedule is:

Ward 3 – Tuesday

Ward 2 – Wednesday

Wards 4&5 – Thursday

Ward 1 – Friday

For more information, contact communicationsdirector@cityofglensfalls.com or tdrawbridge@cityofglensfalls.com.