QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — North Country families will once again be able to enjoy a movie night under the stars when the Glen Twin Drive-In opens May 5. Located at 983 Route 9 in Queensbury, the outdoor theater—known to many as “the Glen”—has been around since 1958.

Organizers have not yet announced which movies will be playing on opening weekend. They will be posted on the venue’s website in the coming weeks.

The drive-in is always double feature, with the first film screening at dusk. Tickets are $11 for adults and $6 for children.

There will be a job fair at the venue’s snack bar on April 29, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Interested applicants must be 17 years old.