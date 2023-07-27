JOHNSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Glen Creek Road bridge in Johnsburg will be closing on July 28 at 9 a.m. for the start of its replacement project. The closure is expected to be in effect until October as the metal grate bridge is replaced with a steel-beamed, concrete deck bridge.

Drivers in the area will be able to utilize the recently renovated Dippikill Road bridge as an alternate route. Detour signs will be posted while the project is ongoing.