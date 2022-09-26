GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a car at a red light near Cool Insuring Arena Saturday morning. Glens Falls Police were sent to the scene of the crash at about 5 a.m. Saturday, where they discovered that a motorcycle had collided with a four-door sedan at the intersection of Glen Street and Oakland Avenue.

Early investigations showed that the driver of the motorcycle was headed north on Glen Street across the bridge and into Glens Falls at a high rate of speed when it passed the red light into the intersection and collided with the sedan, police said. Officers named the motorcyclist as Nathan Varney, 36.

Varney was severely injured in the crash crash and airlifted to Albany Medical Center. According to police, he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of the sedan suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Police said speed was one of the main causes of the wreck. They are not sure if any other factors were involved, as the incident remains under investigation.

The Glens Falls Police Department was assisted by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction team. If anyone has any information that could help investigators or witnessed the crash, contact Glens Falls Police at (518) 761-3840.