WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty was selected to chair the Warren County Board of Supervisors in 2023 on January 4. This will be his second consecutive year as chair of the board.

Geraghty received a majority of the weighted votes of his colleagues on the Board of Supervisors at the board’s annual organization meeting. Geraghty comments, “I am honored that my colleagues have again selected me to chair our Board of Supervisors,” “I am proud of what we were able to accomplish in 2022, with a balanced budget, millions of dollars in stimulus funding distributed in our community and revenues that show our local economy remains strong. I believe Warren County is in good shape and we have a lot of good things ahead of us.”

In addition to being chair of the board, Geraghty spent four years leading the board between 2013 and 2016. The supervisor also served as Warren County Budget Officer for six years and acting Warren County Administrator for one and a half years between 2016 and 2018. He has been Warrensburg town supervisor since 2007 and was elected after a career working in management at the former International Paper Co. plant in Corinth. Geraghty plans a state-of-the-county address at the Board of Supervisors’ next meeting, on Friday, January 20.