LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Anthony Futia—the accused motorcyclist in a Lake George crash that killed a local man and his young stepson—will take his case to trial. He rejected the Warren County District Attorney’s offer of no more than 20 years to life in exchange for a guilty plea in court on Thursday.

Police say Futia of Albany was under the influence of alcohol and drugs on June 12 when he lost control of his bike and hit six pedestrians along the entrance of a bike path. Jamie Persons, 38, and 8-year-old Quinton Delgadillo both died as a result of that crash. Over the summer, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles also revealed that Futia never possessed a valid license.

Futia defense attorney Tucker Stanclift said the sticking point was that the deal came with a persistent felony offender hearing. He feared that the hearing could result in more time behind bars at sentencing. Stanclift says he remains open to discussions with the DA, however.

A trial date is set for March 20 at 2 p.m. A pre-trial date is in the books for January 26.