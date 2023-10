GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Friends of Crandall Public Library are hosting a fall book sale on Friday, October 20, and Saturday, October 21. The book sale runs from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Adult books cost $1 each. Books for kids and teens cost four for $1. Patrons are asked to bring their own bags.

The book sale will be held in the Christine L. McDonald Community Room on the lower level of the library. Visitors are asked to use the Glen Street Entrance.