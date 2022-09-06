GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Fort Edward woman was nabbed on Thursday for allegedly raping a person who is incapable of consent in June 2022. Lauren E. Andrews, 31, is accused of having sex on multiple occasions with a resident of a state-operated facility on Cooper Street in Glens Falls.

Police said Andrews was employed as an Assistant Coordinator at the facility when she committed the crime. Officials are unsure if she still works there.

Andrews faces two felony charges of third-degree rape for the alleged assaults—one from Glens Falls Police and the other from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. She was arraigned in Glens Falls City Court and released on her own recognizance pending further action in the matter.