QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Board of Supervisors held a moment of silence at its meeting on Friday, in memory of Warren County Highway Superintendent Fred Austin. Austin passed away on May 15 at the age of 85.

He was County Highway Superintendent from 1969 to 1997 and led several organizations during his tenure and during his career as a civil engineer. Warren County officials said Austin’s professional accomplishments were innumerable, but the establishment of the Warren County Bikeway and Warren County Fish Hatchery, along with major improvements to Warren County Airport and improvements on Quaker Road, were among the most notable.

“Anyone who lived in Warren County for any period of time knew Fred. He did many great things for Warren County,” said Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors.

A Princeton graduate, Austin served as President of the New York State County Highway Superintendents Association as well as Legislative Committee Chair. The Warren County Board of Supervisors, and the Capital Region as a whole, extend their deepest condolences to Austin’s loved ones and colleagues as his loss is mourned.