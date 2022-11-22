WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — John Taflan, a former executive with the National Security Agency, will serve as Warren County Administrator. Taflan replaces Ryan Moore, who was Warren County Administrator from 2018 until last August 1.

Warren County reports Taflan recently completed a distinguished career at the National Security Agency (NSA) in Washington D.C., where he served as the Director of Human Resources and as an Intelligence Officer overseas. Kevin Geraghty, Chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors comments, “The Warren County Board of Supervisors is gratified to find a candidate with John Taflan’s experience and accomplishments to work as Warren County Administrator. We are confident his management skills and connections to Warren County will make him a great fit for the county administrator, helping to lead our county government through whatever challenges arise going forward.”

Taflan completed his career serving on the NSA Board of Directors, where he was responsible for human resources, education and training, facilities, logistics, construction, occupational health, workplace safety, environmental services, and the agency police force. Taflan is a retired U.S. Army officer who received his commission from West Point. He met his wife Heidi, a retired naval officer, at the Naval War College in Newport, R.I. After they retired from military service, Taflan took a job at Ohio State University in human resources and moved to NSA shortly after the events of 9/11. The couple has two grown daughters who live in Maryland. Taflan comments, “This is a well-run county and I look forward to working with the Board of Supervisors and the county departments to continue to provide exceptional service to the residents of Warren County.”