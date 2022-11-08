Image of forest rangers training at Gore Mountain on Gondolas via the Department of Environmental Conversation

JOHNSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, November 3, forest rangers with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation underwent gondola training on Gore Mountain. This training runs every year in preparation for rescuing potentially stranded skiers or snowboarders during the snowy season.

Image via Department of Environmental Conservation

Rangers undergo this training alongside Gore Mountain staff. Staff and forest rangers climb into the gondola, and take each stranded skier carefully to the ground. Once the person is safe, they send down their skis so the people can ski to the bottom of the mountain.