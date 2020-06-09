Forest rangers rescue two hikers from Tongue Mountain trail

BOLTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Environmental Conservation dispatched forest rangers to the Tongue Mountain Range on June 3.

Responding to a distress call just before 9 p.m., rangers performed a wilderness rescue for a father and son who were hiking in the area. The son, 20, reported that his father, 50, was about 600 yards behind him.

The distressed hikers—from Oakland, New Jersey—ran out of water and felt dizzy and nauseous. Their coordinates placed them about a half-mile from Montcalm Point.

Rangers responded to Green Island and took a boat to Montcalm Point to help the pair. While waiting, the hikers said they were starting to shiver as the father’s lips turned purple.

The pair had abandoned two packs on their odyssey, one along the trail, and close to their location, reportedly containing dry clothing and sleeping bags. Rangers told them to wait for assistance with the pack they had recently abandoned.

Rangers reached the men at 10:50 p.m., escorted them to the boat, gave them a ride back to shore and then to their vehicle once back on Green Island.

LATEST STORIES