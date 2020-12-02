Forest rangers rescue Clifton Park hiker

FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Forest rangers from the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) rescued a hiker from Clifton Park on Saturday.

Just after 1 p.m. on November 28, Warren County 911 sent the DEC a call asking for help for a 57-year-old hiker from Clifton Park. The man had a possible leg fracture and was one mile from the summit of Buck Mountain.

Wilderness Rescue (DEC)

Four rangers found the hiker, splinted his injured leg, and carried him to a waiting ATV to drive him out of the woods. Once back at the trailhead at about 5:15 p.m., the hiker declined further medical assistance.

The DEC says their Hike Smart NY guide and Adirondack Backcountry Information webpage can help you properly prepare to take on a hike.