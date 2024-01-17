LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Board of Supervisors will honor those who responded to the Lake George bus crash that happened on January 5 on I-87. A ceremony will be held at the beginning of the Board of Supervisors meeting.

The meeting, which will be held on Friday, will be open to the public. After the ceremony, Kevin Geraghty, Warrensburg Town Supervisor and Chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors will offer a "State of Warren County" address for 2024.

A FlixBus rolled over on I-87 and closed all lanes and shoulders between exits 22 and 23. 23 people were on board, including the bus driver. One person died in the crash with multiple others sustaining injuries.