LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One individual was reported deceased following a motor vehicle accident on Monday morning. The accident took place near Exit 21 off I-87.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Oleg Agranovsky, 67, of Albany, was driving a 2017 Volkswagen sedan and failed to stop at the stop sign at the end of the exit ramp. His vehicle was then struck by a 2010 Chevrolet SUV operated by Irving Rodriguez Sarabia, 47, of Connecticut, who was traveling east on State Route 9N.

Stenya Agranovsky, 94, a passenger in the sedan, sustained serious injuries. She was transported to the Glens Falls Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. The two drivers and two passengers in the SUV were treated for minor injuries.

Investigations into the crash are ongoing but police say speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor. No other information is available at this time.