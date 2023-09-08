QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Annual Fall Festival is making a return to West Mountain for two weekends in October. Family-friendly activities include scenic hay wagon rides, pumpkin painting, petting zoo and pony rides, and more.

Adult activities include a keg toss and beer and wine tastings. Outside alcohol and coolers will not be permitted.

The fall festival will run from noon to 5 p.m. on October 7, 8, 14, and 15. Individuals or businesses interested in vending can complete the Fall Festival 2023 Vendor Application (final) by September 15 and follow further instructions on the application.

West Mountain kindly requests pets be left at home for this event.