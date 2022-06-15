LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lake George Expedition Park is planning a fundraiser for the family impacted by a recent motorcycle accident near the business. The fatal crash, which claimed the lives of both James A. Persons, 38, and Quinton P. Delgadillo, 8, both of Lake George, happened just before 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

In light of the tragedy, the park will be opening on Wednesday, June 22, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Admission will be donation only, and there will be gift baskets and silent auction items available.

Lake George Expedition Park owner Danna Ellsworth said the business is “looking for auction items, volunteers, anything you can do to help this family. All proceeds will go to the family.”

The community has turned out in numbers to remember the victims of the fatal crash, most recently creating a roadside mural complete with balloons, flowers, a stuffed bear, and a wooden cross. Persons’ sister, Andrea, told NEWS10 Monday that the family plans to create a memorial fund to cover funeral costs and other expenses.

It’s safe to say, the Lake George Expedition Park, and the community, won’t let them go at it alone.