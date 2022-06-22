LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George community came together again Wednesday in support of a grieving family. Lake George Expedition Park hosted a fundraiser throughout the day, raising money for the family that lost loved ones in the fatal motorcycle crash earlier this month.

Crowds of people showed up to the park throughout the day to offer their support, “Look at it, it’s amazing. It’s like, everybody in the community is here, everybody wants to support this,” said Danna Ellsworth, the owner of Lake George Expedition Park.

The park waived its admission fee Wednesday afternoon, letting guests enter after making a monetary donation of their choice to the family.

Ellsworth has spoken with the family, and says they’re so appreciative of the continued support from their community, “They’re like in tears. They’re amazed at how everything has come together in such a short amount of time.”

Lake George Expedition Park planned this fundraiser shortly after tragedy struck the local family. Earlier this month, they lost 38-year-old James Persons and 8-year-old Quinton Delgadillo after a motorcycle struck them while they were on the Warren County Bikeway.

On top of the admissions donations, money raised through silent auctions and raffle tickets will also benefit the family.

“I believe there’s like 200, over 200 baskets that have been donated for the auction. And we have all the food vendors and everything here, it’s totally amazing,” Ellsworth said.

The food vendors at the event also donated a portion of their sales, or took additional donations.

“It’s something to be said when a small community like this can really rally around a tragic event. This really hits home for me, back in 2005, my family suffered a tragic event in Glens Falls. It’s really nice to give back,” said Chris DiLorenzo, the owner of DiLo’s Heavenly Doughnuts, one of the vendors at the event.

This fundraising effort follows another from last week, when guests at the Friday’s at the Lake concert were encouraged to make donations to the family.