Bring your children to the World Awareness Children’s Museum on March 12 for a free day made available by Stewart’s Shops!

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bring your family to the World Awareness Children’s Museum for a free day made available by Stewart’s Shops and Stewart’s Holiday Match! The free museum day is Sunday, March 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The WACM is a hands-on museum with exhibits designed for children over 3. Children can enjoy hands-on clothing, toys, musical instruments, and an art studio. There are also interactive cultural exhibits from around the world.