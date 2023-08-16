LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On August 2, Environmental Conservation Officers were notified of a boat that had run aground with passengers on board. Officers responded to Mohican Island and were directed to Turtle Island, where they located the stranded boat.

A male individual was observed in the water trying to pull the boat to shore with his daughter on board. Officers learned that a third passenger swam a third of a mile back to his home to retrieve another vessel to tow the boat.

Officers verified the swimmer was safe. The boat was towed back to the residence.