Research Biologist Brown and Research Associate Simon then demonstrated proper techniques to handle and capture a live rattlesnake.

BOLTON LANDING, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Members of the Department of Environmental Conservation received a live rattlesnake handling training in Bolton Landing on June 5. Employees learned about the timber rattlesnake, a threatened species in New York.

Research Biologist Brown and Research Associate Simon then demonstrated proper techniques to handle and capture a live rattlesnake. Employees were given the opportunity to handle the rattlesnake.

ECO Dewey successfully captures a timber rattlesnake in Hague.

Coincidentally, as he left the training, ECO Dewey received a call about a nuisance timber rattlesnake in the Town of Hague. ECO Dewey was able to successfully capture the snake and it was released back into its natural habitat.