QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After driving his 2013 BMW sedan off Lockhart Mountain Road in Queensbury on Saturday, Warren County Sheriff’s said they arrested Thomas Shelly for aggravated DWI.

Shelly, 76, of Queensbury, was apparently found to be intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 0.19, which is more than two times the legal limit. The police charged Shelly and ordered him to appear in court at a later date.

Lockhart Mountain Road is located near the southeastern portion of Lake George.