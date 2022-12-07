LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In honor of “National Joy Day,” which is Wednesday, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood foundation has donated $10,500 to the Double H Ranch in Lake Luzerne to help bring health relief to kids in the Capital Region. Across the country, the foundation looks to award 133 grants to deliver health and hunger relief to children everywhere.

“December is the season of giving and we are excited to kick off the month by awarding almost $3 million to bring joy to kids,” said Capital Region Dunkin’ Franchisee Ivo Garcia. “National Joy Day is a day for us to celebrate our grantees and all of the joy that they bring to kids in our communities. We’re proud to support our partners and their efforts to make a difference this holiday season.”

Double H Ranch will use the money to fund various operating expenses associated with its summer camp program. These expenses include supplies, camper transportation, food, medical supplies, and animal feed. COVID-19 tests, along with large amounts of PPE supplies will be purchased for staff and volunteers.