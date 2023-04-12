QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Glens Falls woman was airlifted to Albany Medical Center after going off the road, hitting multiple road signs and a large tree on Monday. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, around 10:40 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call for a personal injury resulting from a car crash at the intersection of Dixon Road and Parkview Road in Queensbury. Deputies say the driver went off the side of the road, hitting multiple signs and a large tree before coming to a rest. Deputies say the driver was unable to be removed from the car and had to be extricated by the Queensbury Central Fire Department.

Once the driver was extricated, she was taken by West Glens Falls Emergency units to the West Glens Falls Fire Department, where she was taken via Life Net helicopter to Albany Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says the cause of the crash is still under investigation.