QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first ever drive-in movie experience fundraiser is going on at Lia Nissan in Glens Falls. The event occurs on September 23, 5 p.m. at Lia Nissan 373 Dix Avenue Queensbury.

The feature film will be Disney Pixar’s CoCo premiering at 7 p.m. Complimentary popcorn, cotton candy, snow cones and more will be available. Before the film, the balloon takeoff part of the Adirondack balloon festival starts at 5 p.m. All proceeds of the drive-in movie night go directly to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. There is a $10 minimum for donations. The donations will be collected at the entrance.

RSVPs are required for the movie. You can RSVP at the Lia Nissan website to claim your spot!