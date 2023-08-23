LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Diamond Point man was arrested on Wednesday for third-degree rape. Nathan W. Hilbert, 18, is accused of having nonconsensual sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old victim.

Hilbert was already facing two counts of first-degree rape for incidents involving an adult victim and an 11-year-old victim. Hilbert was also charged with promoting a sexual performance with a child and possessing a sexual performance of a child. He was arraigned in the Warren County CAP Court and remanded back to the Warren County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail.