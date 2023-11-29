QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, the Department of Environmental Conservation responded to the Hudson Pointe Nature Preserve to investigate reports of walkers being bitten by wildlife. An aggressive fisher was located and put down.

The Warren County Public Health says the individuals attacked in the other incidents were not seriously injured, but at least one required medical treatment. The attacks reportedly happened near the beginning of the trail.

While attempting to locate the fisher, it bit a person involved in the search. The individual required medical treatment. The DEC will test the animal for rabies.