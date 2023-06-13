According to the DEC, the fire stemmed from a campfire that was not properly extinguished.

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Around 11 a.m. on Monday, a Department of Environmental Conservation docking crew observed a fire on Floating Battery Island. Forest Ranger Donegan and a local fire department responded.

The fire was quickly contained. According to the DEC, the cause of the fire was a campfire that had not been properly extinguished. Campers are reminded to take the following steps to ensure a fire is extinguished:

Drown the fire with water. Make sure all embers, coals, and sticks are wet. Move rocks as there may be burning embers underneath.

Stir the remains, add more water, and stir again. If you do not have water, use dirt. Do not bury your coals as they can smolder and break out.

In case of emergency, campers can contact a Forest Ranger at 1-833-NYS-RANGERS (1-833-697-7264). For more safety tips, click here.