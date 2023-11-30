QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Environmental Conservation has confirmed that the fisher that bit multiple people at Hudson Pointe Nature Preserve on Wednesday was rabid. Those who were bitten should contact Warren County Public Health to determine if rabies treatments are necessary.

“Rabies is a deadly disease, and we need to err on the side of caution when it comes to potential human exposures to rabid animals,” said Ginelle Jones, Director of Health Services in Warren County. “It appears this fisher was very aggressive in its last hours, and we are concerned that people or pets may have had contact with it and not realized the gravity of the situation. They should call us to make sure that medical intervention is pursued if needed.”

Warren County Public Health can be contacted at (518) 761-6580. This incident marked the only positive rabies case documented in Warren County in 2023.