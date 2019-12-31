Crews battle Tuesday morning house fire in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Firefighters battled flames at a home Tuesday morning in Warrensburg.

The fire department responded to the call at 744 Schroon River Road, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller reported a garage on fire, upon arrival crews found the fire had spread to the home.

Firefighters told NEWS10 the home was burnt to the ground. Crews are working to investigate how the fire began, details are limited.

