GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Looking for family-friendly things to do during April break? The Crandall Library has museum passes available to borrow that provide free or discounted admission to local institutions.

Families can borrow passes for up to seven days and are available at the Children’s Desk. Current passes are for the following locations:

Hyde Collection, Glens Falls

World Awareness Children’s Museum, Glens Falls

The Wild Center (seasonal), Tupper Lake

Children’s Museum of Saratoga

MiSci: Museum of Innovation and Science, Schenectady

Adirondack Experience (seasonal), Blue Mountain Lake

USS Slater, Albany

Fort Ticonderoga

Passes are holdable for pickup at Crandall Library. For more information, call (518) 792-6508 or visit the library website.