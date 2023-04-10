GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Looking for family-friendly things to do during April break? The Crandall Library has museum passes available to borrow that provide free or discounted admission to local institutions.
Families can borrow passes for up to seven days and are available at the Children’s Desk. Current passes are for the following locations:
- Hyde Collection, Glens Falls
- World Awareness Children’s Museum, Glens Falls
- The Wild Center (seasonal), Tupper Lake
- Children’s Museum of Saratoga
- MiSci: Museum of Innovation and Science, Schenectady
- Adirondack Experience (seasonal), Blue Mountain Lake
- USS Slater, Albany
- Fort Ticonderoga
Passes are holdable for pickup at Crandall Library. For more information, call (518) 792-6508 or visit the library website.