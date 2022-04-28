WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Warren County Public Health, COVID-19 medications are now available through many doctors, local pharmacies, and health clinics. Officials announced the update on Facebook.

Health officials warn residents of COVID-19 infections are on the rise again. If you have COVID-19 symptoms and test positive, do not wait to get treated they said. As a reminder oral COVID-19 medications must be taken within 5 days of your first COVID-19 symptoms they noted.

To find a location near you, residents can use the tool link COVID-19 Therapeutics Locator. In addition to Glens Falls Hospital, other local pharmacies include Walgreens, CVS, Price Chopper, Rite Aid, and Kinney Drugs. For questions, please call Warren County Public Health at (518) 761-6580.