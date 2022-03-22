POTTERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews from Warren County DPW were back on scene Tuesday morning to continue repairing beaver damage on Olmstedville Road. A portion of Olmstedville Road (Warren County Route 19) in the town of Chester was closed after a beaver dam break sent water rushing over the roadway over the weekend.

It’s reopened to traffic as of Tuesday afternoon after the department of public works repaired damage from Sunday flooding that experts blame on industrious beavers. Still, officials say that the repaired portion of the road con’t be repaved until asphalt plants reopen later this spring, likely in May.

Warren County Superintendent of Public Works, Kevin Hajos, is not blaming the beavers! He said this is something the county has already dealt with in the past.

“We’re going to sue all the beavers out there,” Hajos joked. “It happens quite a bit on the roads we’ve had. In the 14— almost 15—years I’ve been here, we’ve had a significant number of just beaver dam breaches on a stream and washing away our road.”

The unpaved portion of Olmstedville Road is between Lane Road and State Route 9. This area is a popular logging route for trucks. Crews are currently replacing the dirt and preparing for the area to be repaved in the near future.

“We’re probably going to increase the size of that culvert in probably the next year or two,” said Hajos. “We’re looking for some grant funding for that right now.”