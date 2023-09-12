LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On August 31, State Police arrested a 36-year-old from Stratford, Connecticut, following a traffic stop on State Route 9. Police determined that Andrew W. Tustian was driving while intoxicated.

Further investigations revealed that Tustian had controlled substances in his vehicle including LSD. He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, aggravated driving while intoxicated, and other vehicle and traffic law violations.

Tustian recorded a 0.18% BAC. He was turned over to the Warren County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.