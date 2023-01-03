GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The many cross-country skiing and snowshoe trails of Cole’s Woods have reopened after high winds knocked out the lighting on the trails just before the Christmas holiday weekend. The wooded area was closed to the public on Wednesday, December 28.

“The Glens Falls Department of Public Works has made all the necessary repairs,” city spokesperson Tim Drawbridge said in an emailed statement. “The lights are back on, and all the tree damage has been removed.”

Cole’s Woods can be found on the north end of Glens Falls, between Crandall Park and the Aviation Mall in Queensbury. The recreational area is home to North America’s first lighted cross-country ski trails, according to Drawbridge.

The forest was named for Normal Cole, who once ran a blacksmith business across the street from what is now the Glens Falls YMCA. It has entertained winter sports lovers in the area since 1971.