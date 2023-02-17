On Friday, four new Glens Falls Police Officers were sworn in at the Glens Falls City Hall.

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, the City of Glens Falls Police Department welcomed four new officers into their ranks. Patrol Officers Zack Swartz, Michaela Ortale, Caleb Hughey, and Alexander Daab are all new hires and will begin training on February 20.

Upon completion of a 6-month training academy, the officers will begin a 12-week on-the-job Field Training Program. They will be paired with experienced officers for field training prior to being able to patrol the streets on their own. “We are very excited to have these new officers join our department and we are excited for them as they start their law enforcement careers,” stated Detective Lieutenant Seth French.