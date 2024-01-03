GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Greater Glens Falls Transit is officially part of the Capital District Transportation Authority transportation network. Noticeable changes were made throughout 2023, including GGFT buses adopting the CDTA colors and CDTA bus stop signs installed along routes.

Mayor Bill Collins says having CDTA in the area brings all of the benefits of CDTA to the community and comes at a fraction of the cost. “CDTA collects its local share through each county at one-quarter of one percent their mortgage reporting tax.”

No changes were made to the fares or routes. Routes in the Greater Glens Falls area are:

Route 402: Bay College – between Ridge St. Terminal and SUNY Adirondack

Route 404: Hudson Falls/Fort Edward – between Ridge St. Terminal and Amtrak Station

Route 405: Moreau/S. Glens Falls – between Ridge St. Terminal, South Glens Falls, and

Moreau

Moreau Route 407: West Glens Falls – between Ridge St. Terminal and West Glens Falls

Route 411: Glen Street/Walmart – between Ridge St. Terminal and Route 9 Walmart

Route 412: Glen Street/Aviation Mall – between Ridge St. Terminal, Aviation Mall, and

Montcalm Apts.

Montcalm Apts. Route 419: Route 9/Lake George – between Ridge St. Terminal and Lake George

Village

Mayor Collins says, “The first thing we must do is ensure stability and ensure the services that we are currently providing are established and make sense. And then we can start looking at what I believe, you are going to see additional runs down the Northway.”