LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cocca Casting is looking for individuals and real couples for a commercial shoot in Lake George. The roles are non-speaking and no experience is necessary.

The shoot date is Friday, September 30 from around 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The company is casting all ethnicities and looking for people in their mid-20s and 30s.

The commercial is a lodge scene, which takes place indoors and outdoors in the restaurant and bar areas. Actors must be comfortable in a bathing suit for a possible pool or beach shoot.

Compensation is $200 per person including snacks and drinks. Actors can self-report their stipend for travel expenses. COVID-19 vaccination and masks are not required. Hand sanitizer is available.

If interested, you can email Carolyn Cocca at c.cocca@coccacasting.com as soon as possible with the subject line “Lodge Project.” The email should include:

Clear, recent photos individually and together if submitting as a couple. No sunglasses or hats.

Phone number

Where you live

Confirm your availability for Friday, September 30

You can also register on the Cocca Casting website for future projects.