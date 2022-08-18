LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A group of campers on Turtle Island in Lake George were surprised to find a sunbathing rattlesnake on their campsite, Sunday, Aug. 7. Environmental Conservation Officers (ECOs) responded to remove the unwanted guest, one of many who soak up the sun on Turtle Island after making their way down nearby Tongue Mountain.

Officials said ECOs respond to similar calls on the island several times a year. Based on its painted tail, the officer who rescued this particular rattlesnake determined it had been picked up in the past.

The officer turned the snake over to researchers at Skidmore College, where students collect data from the snake and then release it further away from potential human contact.