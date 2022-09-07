BOLTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Bolton Landing man was accused of driving while intoxicated (DWI) on Tuesday morning after he allegedly drove into a tree. Police said Shubham Tuwani, 24, of Bolton Landing was headed west on Sagamore Road in Bolton when he swerved to avoid hitting a deer, crossed over the eastbound lane, and ran into the tree.

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to the scene of the crash at about 4:50 a.m. Once there, officers spoke with Tuwani and noticed he was drunk, police said.

Tuwani was arrested at the scene and charged with DWI. He was processed and released to appear in Bolton Town Court at a later date.